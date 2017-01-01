Python3/separation of build build-doc check
(Когда полезно делать check отдельно от сборки (1 пример))
[править] Когда полезно делать check отдельно от сборки (примеры)
Собираю пока случаи, когда полезно делать check отдельно от сборки. Собрал некоторые:
[править] python-module-async-timeout
Необходимость видна, например, по 176959 try14.
[imz@basalt python-module-async-timeout]$ git --no-pager diff diff --git a/python-module-async-timeout.spec b/python-module-async-timeout.spec index 7e13a3c..196c770 100644 --- a/python-module-async-timeout.spec +++ b/python-module-async-timeout.spec @@ -35,7 +35,7 @@ Timeout context manager for asyncio programs. %python3_install %check -#python3 setup.py test +python3 setup.py test %files -n python3-module-%oname %doc *.rst LICENSE [imz@basalt python-module-async-timeout]$ gear-hsh --apt-config=/home/imz/.hasher/sisyphus/apt.conf -v --without-stuff --commit 2>&1 | tee gear-hsh.log.1 | tail error: Could not find suitable distribution for Requirement.parse('pytest-aiohttp') error: Bad exit status from /usr/src/tmp/rpm-tmp.13834 (%check) RPM build errors: Bad exit status from /usr/src/tmp/rpm-tmp.13834 (%check) Command exited with non-zero status 1 1.13user 0.30system 0:01.41elapsed 101%CPU (0avgtext+0avgdata 25136maxresident)k 0inputs+0outputs (0major+88193minor)pagefaults 0swaps hsh-rebuild: rebuild of `pkg.tar' failed. [imz@basalt python-module-async-timeout]$