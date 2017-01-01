Python3/separation of build build-doc check

IvanZakharyaschev (обсуждение | вклад)
(Когда полезно делать check отдельно от сборки (1 пример))

Текущая версия на 11:50, 23 января 2017


[править] Когда полезно делать check отдельно от сборки (примеры)

Собираю пока случаи, когда полезно делать check отдельно от сборки. Собрал некоторые:

[править] python-module-async-timeout

Необходимость видна, например, по 176959 try14. 

[imz@basalt python-module-async-timeout]$ git --no-pager diff
diff --git a/python-module-async-timeout.spec b/python-module-async-timeout.spec
index 7e13a3c..196c770 100644
--- a/python-module-async-timeout.spec
+++ b/python-module-async-timeout.spec
@@ -35,7 +35,7 @@ Timeout context manager for asyncio programs.
 %python3_install
 
 %check
-#python3 setup.py test
+python3 setup.py test
 
 %files -n python3-module-%oname
 %doc *.rst LICENSE
[imz@basalt python-module-async-timeout]$ gear-hsh --apt-config=/home/imz/.hasher/sisyphus/apt.conf -v --without-stuff --commit 2>&1 | tee gear-hsh.log.1 | tail
error: Could not find suitable distribution for Requirement.parse('pytest-aiohttp')
error: Bad exit status from /usr/src/tmp/rpm-tmp.13834 (%check)


RPM build errors:
    Bad exit status from /usr/src/tmp/rpm-tmp.13834 (%check)
Command exited with non-zero status 1
1.13user 0.30system 0:01.41elapsed 101%CPU (0avgtext+0avgdata 25136maxresident)k
0inputs+0outputs (0major+88193minor)pagefaults 0swaps
hsh-rebuild: rebuild of `pkg.tar' failed.
[imz@basalt python-module-async-timeout]$
 
