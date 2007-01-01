Gvfs-shares

27 декабря 2016

Script for automount specified GIO locations
 
Usage: gvfs-shares [<command>] [<option>]
 
Commands:
list    Show configured mount locations
add     Add location to automount
rm      Remove location from automount
        gvfs-shares rm all removes all locations
mount   Mount all locations
-h      Show usage information
-v      Show version info
 
