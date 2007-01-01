Gvfs-shares
Текущая версия на 12:58, 27 декабря 2016
Текущая версия на 12:58, 27 декабря 2016
Script for automount specified GIO locations Usage: gvfs-shares [<command>] [<option>] Commands: list Show configured mount locations add Add location to automount rm Remove location from automount gvfs-shares rm all removes all locations mount Mount all locations -h Show usage information -v Show version info