Обсуждение:ActiveDirectory/DC

Текущая версия на 11:59, 10 апреля 2017

# apt-repo list rpm [p8] http://ftp.altlinux.org/pub/distributions/ALTLinux p8/branch/x86_64 classic rpm [p8] http://ftp.altlinux.org/pub/distributions/ALTLinux p8/branch/x86_64-i586 classic rpm [p8] http://ftp.altlinux.org/pub/distributions/ALTLinux p8/branch/noarch classic # samba -V Version 4.6.2 # samba-tool domain provision --realm=eter.localdomain --domain eter --adminpass='simsimopen' --dns-backend=SAMBA_INTERNAL --server-role=dc --use-rfc2307 --use-xattrs=yes Usage: samba-tool domain provision [options] samba-tool domain provision: error: no such option: --use-xattrs

Выяснилось что параметр --use-xattrs теперь используется по-умолчанию:

https://lists.samba.org/archive/samba-technical/2016-September/115980.html

> > > > > This isn't for 4.5 (we don't change this kind of thing during > > > > > an RC), but should help simplify things for 4.6, and make it > > > > > clear to others that the default of --use-xattr is and has > > > > > always been perfectly correct.