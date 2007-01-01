ViPNet Coordinator/СПТ7

# cd distribute # ./install.sh STEP 0: Checking system requirements Checking presence of required system tools Checking tool tar ... /bin/tar Checking tool gunzip ... /bin/gunzip Checking tool sed ... /bin/sed Checking tool cat ... /bin/cat Checking tool grep ... /bin/grep Checking tool find ... /bin/find Checking tool wc ... /bin/wc Checking tool awk ... /bin/awk Checking tool make ... /usr/bin/make Checking tool killall ... /usr/bin/killall Checking tool pidof ... /sbin/pidof Checking tool zcat ... /bin/zcat Checking tool install ... /bin/install Checking tool rmmod ... /sbin/rmmod Checking tool depmod ... /sbin/depmod Checking tool lsmod ... /sbin/lsmod Checking tool patch ... /usr/bin/patch Checking Linux distribution support... Checking Linux platform(x64_64/i686/arm) support... Checking ethtool... Found ethtool /usr/sbin/ethtool Checking GCC version... Found GCC 4.7 Checking Linux kernel headers presence... Kernel headers found in /lib/modules/3.14.59-std-def-alt1.M70C.6/build/ STEP 1: Select ViPNet installation distribution Searching in '/root/distribute'... [ 1 ] distribute.tar.gz [ 2 ] Change directory Choice:1 Press ENTER to read warning message Welcome to the ViPNet Linux Coordinator Setup Wizard. This wizard will guide you through the installation of ViPNet Linux Coordinator. Before starting the installation process make sure that you have a key set (*.DST file) and corresponding password. If you do not have a key set and password stored on your hard drive or remote media, please abort the installation. If you have downloaded ViPNet software for demo purposes, you can apply to our helpdesk at support@infotecs.biz to receive key sets and passwords. Alternatively you can generate them by yourself with the ViPNet Manager or ViPNet Administrator. If you already use ViPNet in your company, you should ask your administrator to issue you the required key set and password to accomplish the installation. Do you want to continue installation? (y/n)y STEP 2: Unpacking ViPNet distribution archive Unpack '/root/distribute/distribute.tar.gz' successfull Press ENTER to read License Agreement ... Do you agree to this License (y/n)y STEP 3: Searching for current ViPNet configuration No current ViPNet configuration found STEP 4: Preparing for installation This script will install ViPNet Virtual Private Network (x86_64/Linux) Product version: 4.1.4 build 10954 Do you want to continue installation? (y/n)y STEP 6: Installing drivers Install drviplir.ko Install itcswd.ko Install itcscrpt.ko Install itcskrniface.ko STEP 7: Installing applications chmod: cannot operate on dangling symlink '/usr/share/vipnet/webgui/logs/everything.log' Installing man pages STEP 8: Saving startup configuration STEP 9: Select ViPNet configuration file (*.DST) Searching in '/root/distribute'... [ 1 ] abn_0017.dst [ 2 ] Change directory [ 3 ] Skip selection Choice:1 STEP 10: Select directory to install ViPNet configuration Please enter directory path to install selected ViPNet configuration (default '/etc/vipnet'): Total: 1 files checked, 1 checks passed, 0 checks failed Total: 1 files checked, 1 checks passed, 0 checks failed Total: 1 files checked, 1 checks passed, 0 checks failed Total: 1 files checked, 1 checks passed, 0 checks failed Total: 1 files checked, 1 checks passed, 0 checks failed Total: 1 files checked, 1 checks passed, 0 checks failed STEP 11: Abonent authentication Enter your ViPNet password: Station name: Coordinator Linux User login: 10E90017 User password successfully checked Set FirewallIp to RealIp (10.10.3.124) for own station because 'usefirewall' is on and 'fixfirewall' is off. Do you want to start ViPNet services automatically now? (y/n)y