ViPNet Coordinator/СПТ7

=== Не получается распаковать дистрибутив ===
tar: ./lib/libTAO_DynamicAny.so.2.1.7: Wrote only 3072 of 10240 bytes
tar: ./lib/libTAO_DynamicAny.so.2.1.7: Wrote only 3072 of 10240 bytes
tar: ./lib/libappbase.so.crg: Cannot write: No space left on device
tar: ./lib/libappbase.so.crg: Cannot write: No space left on device

Версия 11:47, 5 мая 2017

Содержание

О документе

Инструкция описывает установку VipNet Coordinator 4.1.4 на Альт Линукс СПТ 7.0 (x86_64).

Ссылку на загрузку дистрибутива Альт Линукс СПТ можно получить по запросу на support@basealt.ru. Дистрибутив демо-версии Coordinator для Linux можно скачать с официального сайта компании Инфотекс.

Все действия осуществляются под правами суперпользователя root.

Параметр Значение
/etc/altlinux-releaseALT Linux 7.0.5 SPT (silo)
Версия ядра (uname -r)3.14.59-std-def-alt1.M70C.6
Битность (uname -m)x86_64

Подготовка

При установке операционной системы включите пункт «Средства разработки». Впрочем, необходимые пакеты можно доустановить и позже командой 

# apt-get install gcc4.7 patch kernel-headers-modules-std-def

Установка

Полученный архив vipnet_coordinator_linux_x32_x64_rus_4.1.4.zip распаковываем и переходим в полученный каталог: 

# unzip vipnet_coordinator_linux_x32_x64_rus_4.1.4.zipArchive:  vipnet_coordinator_linux_x32_x64_rus_4.1.4.zip
  inflating: distribute-x86_64-linux-4.1.4-10954.tar.gz  
 extracting: distribute-x86_64-linux-astra-4.1.4-10924.tar.gz  
# tar xf distribute-x86_64-linux-4.1.4-10954.tar.gz

Установка ключей

Обратите внимание, что дистрибутив VipNet Coordinator не имеет конфигурации VipNet в формате .DST. Демонстрационные ключи можно загрузить по ссылке: https://files.infotecs.ru/_dl/sess/vipnet_demokeys/vipnet_demokeys.zip

Их установка осуществляется по документации VipNet Coordinator (файлы PDF в распакованном каталоге distribute/doc).

Внимание! Ключи необходимо распаковать до установки, так как после нормально сконфигурировать уже не получится.


1. Распакуем архив и посмотрим пароль: 

# unzip vipnet_demokeys.zip Archive:  vipnet_demokeys.zip
  inflating: Coordinator Windows2/Coordinator Windows2/abn_0016.dst  
  inflating: Coordinator Windows2/Coordinator Windows2/user_info.txt  
  inflating: Client 1 Mobile/Client 1 Mobile/abn_001e.dst  
  inflating: Client 1 Mobile/Client 1 Mobile/user_info.txt  
  inflating: Client 2 Mobile/Client 2 Mobile/abn_001f.dst  
  inflating: Client 2 Mobile/Client 2 Mobile/user_info.txt  
  inflating: Client Windows1/Client Windows1/abn_0018.dst  
  inflating: Client Windows1/Client Windows1/user_info.txt  
  inflating: Client Windows2/Client Windows2/abn_0019.dst  
  inflating: Client Windows2/Client Windows2/user_info.txt  
  inflating: Coordinator Linux/Coordinator Linux/abn_0017.dst  
  inflating: Coordinator Linux/Coordinator Linux/user_info.txt  
  inflating: Coordinator Mobile/Coordinator Mobile/abn_001d.dst  
  inflating: Coordinator Mobile/Coordinator Mobile/user_info.txt  
  inflating: Coordinator Windows1/Coordinator Windows1/abn_001b.dst  
  inflating: Coordinator Windows1/Coordinator Windows1/user_info.txt
# iconv -f cp1251 'Coordinator Linux/Coordinator Linux/user_info.txt'Имя пользователя: Coordinator Linux                                       
Идентификатор: 10E90017
Тип пароля: Собственный
Пароль: 11111111

2. Поместим демо-ключ в каталог установки 

# cp 'Coordinator Linux/Coordinator Linux/abn_0017.dst' distribute

Запуск установки

Затем запустите собственно процедуру установки VipNet Coordinator: 

# cd distribute# ./install.sh STEP 0: Checking system requirements
Checking presence of required system tools
Checking tool tar ... /bin/tar
Checking tool gunzip ... /bin/gunzip
Checking tool sed ... /bin/sed
Checking tool cat ... /bin/cat
Checking tool grep ... /bin/grep
Checking tool find ... /bin/find
Checking tool wc ... /bin/wc
Checking tool awk ... /bin/awk
Checking tool make ... /usr/bin/make
Checking tool killall ... /usr/bin/killall
Checking tool pidof ... /sbin/pidof
Checking tool zcat ... /bin/zcat
Checking tool install ... /bin/install
Checking tool rmmod ... /sbin/rmmod
Checking tool depmod ... /sbin/depmod
Checking tool lsmod ... /sbin/lsmod
Checking tool patch ... /usr/bin/patch
Checking Linux distribution support...
Checking Linux platform(x64_64/i686/arm) support...
Checking ethtool...
Found ethtool /usr/sbin/ethtool
Checking GCC version...
Found GCC 4.7
Checking Linux kernel headers presence...
Kernel headers found in /lib/modules/3.14.59-std-def-alt1.M70C.6/build/
STEP 1: Select ViPNet installation distribution
Searching in '/root/distribute'...
[ 1 ] distribute.tar.gz
[ 2 ] Change directory
Choice:1
Press ENTER to read warning message
 
Welcome to the ViPNet Linux Coordinator Setup Wizard.
 
  This wizard will guide you through the installation of ViPNet Linux Coordinator.
Before starting the installation process make sure that you have a key set 
(*.DST file) and corresponding password. If you do not have a key set and 
password stored on your hard drive or remote media, please abort the 
installation.
  If you have downloaded ViPNet software for demo purposes, you can apply to our
helpdesk at support@infotecs.biz to receive key sets and passwords. 
Alternatively you can generate them by yourself with the ViPNet Manager or 
ViPNet Administrator. If you already use ViPNet in your company, you should ask
your administrator to issue you the required key set and password to
accomplish the installation.
 
Do you want to continue installation? (y/n)y
STEP 2: Unpacking ViPNet distribution archive
Unpack '/root/distribute/distribute.tar.gz' successfull
Press ENTER to read License Agreement
...
Do you agree to this License (y/n)y
STEP 3: Searching for current ViPNet configuration
No current ViPNet configuration found
STEP 4: Preparing for installation
This script will install
ViPNet Virtual Private Network (x86_64/Linux) Product version: 4.1.4 build 10954
Do you want to continue installation? (y/n)y
STEP 6: Installing drivers
Install drviplir.ko
Install itcswd.ko
Install itcscrpt.ko
Install itcskrniface.ko
STEP 7: Installing applications
chmod: cannot operate on dangling symlink '/usr/share/vipnet/webgui/logs/everything.log'
Installing man pages
STEP 8: Saving startup configuration
STEP 9: Select ViPNet configuration file (*.DST)
Searching in '/root/distribute'...
[ 1 ] abn_0017.dst
[ 2 ] Change directory
[ 3 ] Skip selection
Choice:1
STEP 10: Select directory to install ViPNet configuration
Please enter directory path to install selected ViPNet configuration (default '/etc/vipnet'):
Total:
1 files checked, 1 checks passed, 0 checks failed
Total:
1 files checked, 1 checks passed, 0 checks failed
Total:
1 files checked, 1 checks passed, 0 checks failed
Total:
1 files checked, 1 checks passed, 0 checks failed
Total:
1 files checked, 1 checks passed, 0 checks failed
Total:
1 files checked, 1 checks passed, 0 checks failed
STEP 11: Abonent authentication
Enter your ViPNet password:
Station name: Coordinator Linux
User login: 10E90017
User password successfully checked
Set FirewallIp to RealIp (10.10.3.124) for own station because 'usefirewall' is on and 'fixfirewall' is off.
Do you want to start ViPNet services automatically now? (y/n)y

FAQ

Не получается распаковать дистрибутив 

+ gunzip -c /root/distribute/distribute.tar.gztar: ./lib/libTAO_DynamicAny.so.2.1.7: Wrote only 3072 of 10240 bytestar: ./lib/libappbase.so.crg: Cannot write: No space left on device
tar: ./lib/libxerces-c-3.1.so: Cannot write: No space left on device
tar: ./lib/libstorage_corba.so: Cannot write: No space left on device
tar: ./lib/libaxis2_http_sender.so.0: Cannot write: No space left on device
tar: ./lib/libACE_ETCL_Parser.so.6.1.7.crg: Cannot write: No space left on device
[...]
Unable to unpack '/root/distribute/distribute.tar.gz'! Installation ABORTED

Данное сообщение говорит о том что размер каталога /tmp слишком мал 

#df /tmp
Файловая система Размер Использовано  Дост Использовано% Cмонтировано в
tmpfs              121M         248K  121M            1% /tmp

Его можно заменить на любой другой каталог в файле distribute/install.cf. Пример: 

#grep TMP_DIR distribute/install.cf 
TMP_DIR="/tmp"
#sed -i '/TMP_DIR/s|tmp|root\/tmp|' distribute/install.cf
#grep TMP_DIR distribute/install.cf 
TMP_DIR="/root/tmp"
 
