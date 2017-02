workgroup = workgroup server string = Samba Server Version %v map to guest = Bad User ; idmap config * : backend = tdb guest ok = yes cups options = raw security = user ; encrypt passwords = yes ; guest account = nobody [printers] comment = All Printers path = /var/spool/samba browseable = no ; guest ok = no ; writable = No printable = yes # A publicly accessible directory, but read only, except for people in # the "staff" group [public] comment = Public Stuff path = /home/samba public = yes writable = yes ; printable = no write list = +staff ; browseable = yes [Free] path = /mnt/win/Free read only = no ; browseable = yes guest ok = yes