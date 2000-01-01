Python3 UNMETS
[https://lists.altlinux.org/pipermail/sisyphus-incominger/2017-January/452463.html 176446]<pre>
python3-module-zope.testrunner-tests#4.6.0-alt1 python3(zope.testrunner.huh) < 0
</pre>
Текущая версия на 10:35, 23 января 2017
imz@: Отслеживаю возникающие python3 UNMETS.
Думаю, большинство разрешится после заливки более свежих версий используемых пакетов.
А для части можно будет сочинить виртуальные Provides в используемых пакетах. Или даже какие-то общие правила перевода имён необычного вида; я с таким несколько раз сталкивался в виде всяких six.*, если правильно помню, но до оформления этого в виде правил в rpm-build-python3 или виртуальных Provides руки не дошли.
Кое-где, между прочим, иногда обнаруживаются устаревшие импорты, которые надо исправить и послать патч в upstream. (У меня обнаружилось две таких ошибки даже в исходниках самого пакета python3.)
[править] six.* (11)
Нужно дописать генератор этих виртуальных Provides в пакет, который их предоставляет.176248
python3-module-latexcodec#1.0.4-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0176252
python3-module-meshpy#2016.1.2-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0176253
python3-module-Ming#0.5.5-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0176260
python3-module-moto#0.4.30-alt1 python3(six.moves.urllib.parse) < 0176281
python3-module-oslosphinx#4.9.0-alt1 python3(six.moves.urllib) < 0176282
python3-module-oslotest#2.12.0-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0176285
python3-module-pg8000#1.10.6-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0176288
python3-module-plotly#1.12.12-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0 python3-module-plotly#1.12.12-alt1 python3(six.moves.urllib.parse) < 0176326
python3-module-pyxb#1.2.5-alt1 python3(pyxb.utils.six.moves) < 0 python3-module-pyxb#1.2.5-alt1 python3(pyxb.utils.six.moves.urllib) < 0 python3-module-pyxb#1.2.5-alt1 python3(pyxb.utils.six.moves.urllib.request) < 0176388
python3-module-toytable#0.0.46-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0176402
python3-module-websocket-client#0.40.0-alt1 python3(six.moves.urllib.parse) < 0
[править] six.*, pycuda.*, lazylinker_ext.* (1)176385
python3-module-theano#0.8.2-alt1 python3(lazylinker_ext.lazylinker_ext) < 0 python3-module-theano#0.8.2-alt1 python3(pycuda.compiler) < 0 python3-module-theano#0.8.2-alt1 python3(six.moves.copyreg) < 0 python3-module-theano#0.8.2-alt1 python3(six.moves.queue) < 0 python3-module-theano-tests#0.8.2-alt1 python3(pycuda.driver) < 0 python3-module-theano-tests#0.8.2-alt1 python3(pycuda.gpuarray) < 0 python3-module-theano-tests#0.8.2-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0 python3-module-theano-tests#0.8.2-alt1 python3(six.moves.builtins) < 0 python3-module-theano-tests#0.8.2-alt1 python3(six.moves.cPickle) < 0
[править] six.*, twine.* (1)176421
python3-module-zest.releaser#6.8-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0 python3-module-zest.releaser#6.8-alt1 python3(six.moves.configparser) < 0 python3-module-zest.releaser#6.8-alt1 python3(six.moves.urllib) < 0 python3-module-zest.releaser#6.8-alt1 python3(six.moves.urllib.error) < 0 python3-module-zest.releaser#6.8-alt1 python3(twine.package) < 0 python3-module-zest.releaser#6.8-alt1 python3(twine.repository) < 0
[править] six.*, StringIO, cPickle, ZODB.*, zope.index.*, hotshot.log, mhlib (1)176434
python3-module-zope.index#4.2.0-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0 python3-module-zope.index-tests#4.2.0-alt1 python3(StringIO) < 0 python3-module-zope.index-tests#4.2.0-alt1 python3(ZODB.Storage.FileStorage) < 0 python3-module-zope.index-tests#4.2.0-alt1 python3(cPickle) < 0 python3-module-zope.index-tests#4.2.0-alt1 python3(hotshot.log) < 0 python3-module-zope.index-tests#4.2.0-alt1 python3(mhlib) < 0 python3-module-zope.index-tests#4.2.0-alt1 python3(zope.index.text.textindexwrapper) < 0
[править] ?StringIO (2)
Возможно, устаревшие импорты, которые надо исправить и послать патч в upstream.176163 try2
python3-module-django-export#1.9.2-alt1 python3(StringIO) < 0176206, try 2
python3-module-FormAlchemy#1.5.5-alt1 python3(cStringIO) < 0
[править] email.* (1)
Возможно, устаревшие импорты, которые надо исправить и послать патч в upstream.176399
python3-module-weberror#0.13.1-alt1 python3(email.MIMEMultipart) < 0 python3-module-weberror#0.13.1-alt1 python3(email.MIMEText) < 0
[править] future.standard_library.* (1)176209, try 2
python3-module-future#0.16.0-alt1 python3(future.standard_library.email._policybase) < 0 python3-module-future#0.16.0-alt1 python3(future.standard_library.email.headerregistry) < 0 python3-module-future#0.16.0-alt1 python3(future.standard_library.email.utils) < 0
[править] backports (1)176414
python3-module-z3c.rml#3.2.0-alt1 python3(backports) < 0
[править] flake8.legacy.* (1)176172 try2
python3-module-django-jenkins#0.110.0-alt1 python3(flake8.api.legacy) < 0
[править] flask.ext.* (2)176195
python3-module-Eve-SQLAlchemy#0.4.1-alt1 python3(flask.ext.sqlalchemy) < 0176205, try2
python3-module-flask-pymongo#0.4.1-alt1 python3(flask.ext.pymongo) < 0
[править]176164 try2
python3-module-django-facebook-api#0.6.8-alt1 python3(social_api.api) < 0 python3-module-django-facebook-api-tests#0.6.8-alt1 python3(social_api.testcase) < 0
[править] facebook_api.* (1)176167 try2
python3-module-django-facebook-pages#0.6.1-alt1 python3(facebook_api.parser) < 0
[править] distributedlock (1)176175 try2
python3-module-django-oauth-tokens#0.6.3-alt1 python3(distributedlock) < 0
[править] funcy (1)176200
python3-module-fencepy#0.7.2-alt1 python3(funcy) < 0
[править] avena (1)176201
python3-module-FFTresize#1.0-alt1 python3(avena) < 0
[править] pyhacrf.adjacent (1)176224
python3-module-highered#0.2.1-alt1 python3(pyhacrf.adjacent) < 0
[править] js.select2 (1)176235
python3-module-js.deform#2.0.3-alt1 python3(js.select2) < 0
[править] async_timeout (1)176241
python3-module-jsonrpcclient#2.4.2-alt1 python3(async_timeout) < 0
[править] pyramid.* (1)176246
python3-module-kajiki#0.6.1-alt1 python3(pyramid.interfaces) < 0 python3-module-kajiki#0.6.1-alt1 python3(pyramid.resource) < 0
[править] ConfigParser (1), xmlrpclib (1)176298
python3-module-pyfits#3.4-alt1 python3(ConfigParser) < 0 python3-module-pyfits#3.4-alt1 python3(xmlrpclib) < 0
[править] pyqtgraph.python2_3 (1)176307
python3-module-pyqtgraph-examples#0.10.0-alt1 python3(pyqtgraph.python2_3) < 0
[править] umsgpack (1)176313
python3-module-pytest-expect#1.1.0-alt1 python3(umsgpack) < 0
[править] test_steps (1)176317
python3-module-pytest-oot#0.6.1-alt1 python3(test_steps) < 0
[править] watchdog.* (1)176323
python3-module-pytest-watch#4.1.0-alt1 python3(watchdog.events) < 0 python3-module-pytest-watch#4.1.0-alt1 python3(watchdog.observers) < 0 python3-module-pytest-watch#4.1.0-alt1 python3(watchdog.observers.polling) < 0
[править] migrate.* (1)176379
python3-module-synoptic#2014.1.1-alt1 python3(migrate.versioning.shell) < 0
[править] py.builtin (1)176387
python3-module-tox#2.3.2-alt1 python3(py.builtin) < 0
[править] urlparse, HTMLParser, BaseHTTPServer (1)176445
python3-module-zope.testing#4.6.1-alt1 python3(BaseHTTPServer) < 0 python3-module-zope.testing#4.6.1-alt1 python3(HTMLParser) < 0 python3-module-zope.testing#4.6.1-alt1 python3(urlparse) < 0
[править] zope.testrunner.* (1)176446
python3-module-zope.testrunner-tests#4.6.0-alt1 python3(zope.testrunner.huh) < 0
[править] Решились
[править] Сборкой python-module-aiohttp
... #1400 build python-module-pytest-aiohttp-0.1.3-alt1.src.rpm ... #2000 build 1.2.0-alt1 from /people/antohami/packages/python-module-aiohttp.git ...
$ rpm -qp /ALT/Sisyphus/x86_64/RPMS.classic/python3-module-aiohttp-1.2.0-alt1.x86_64.rpm --provides ... python3(aiohttp.pytest_plugin) ...
[править] aiohttp.pytest_plugin (1)176564
python3-module-pytest-aiohttp#0.1.3-alt1 python3(aiohttp.pytest_plugin) < 0