imz@: Отслеживаю возникающие python3 UNMETS.

Думаю, большинство разрешится после заливки более свежих версий используемых пакетов.

А для части можно будет сочинить виртуальные Provides в используемых пакетах. Или даже какие-то общие правила перевода имён необычного вида; я с таким несколько раз сталкивался в виде всяких six.*, если правильно помню, но до оформления этого в виде правил в rpm-build-python3 или виртуальных Provides руки не дошли.

Кое-где, между прочим, иногда обнаруживаются устаревшие импорты, которые надо исправить и послать патч в upstream. (У меня обнаружилось две таких ошибки даже в исходниках самого пакета python3.)





Нужно дописать генератор этих виртуальных Provides в пакет, который их предоставляет.

python3-module-latexcodec#1.0.4-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0

python3-module-meshpy#2016.1.2-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0

python3-module-Ming#0.5.5-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0

python3-module-moto#0.4.30-alt1 python3(six.moves.urllib.parse) < 0

python3-module-oslosphinx#4.9.0-alt1 python3(six.moves.urllib) < 0

python3-module-oslotest#2.12.0-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0

python3-module-pg8000#1.10.6-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0

python3-module-plotly#1.12.12-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0 python3-module-plotly#1.12.12-alt1 python3(six.moves.urllib.parse) < 0

python3-module-pyxb#1.2.5-alt1 python3(pyxb.utils.six.moves) < 0 python3-module-pyxb#1.2.5-alt1 python3(pyxb.utils.six.moves.urllib) < 0 python3-module-pyxb#1.2.5-alt1 python3(pyxb.utils.six.moves.urllib.request) < 0

python3-module-toytable#0.0.46-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0

python3-module-websocket-client#0.40.0-alt1 python3(six.moves.urllib.parse) < 0

python3-module-theano#0.8.2-alt1 python3(lazylinker_ext.lazylinker_ext) < 0 python3-module-theano#0.8.2-alt1 python3(pycuda.compiler) < 0 python3-module-theano#0.8.2-alt1 python3(six.moves.copyreg) < 0 python3-module-theano#0.8.2-alt1 python3(six.moves.queue) < 0 python3-module-theano-tests#0.8.2-alt1 python3(pycuda.driver) < 0 python3-module-theano-tests#0.8.2-alt1 python3(pycuda.gpuarray) < 0 python3-module-theano-tests#0.8.2-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0 python3-module-theano-tests#0.8.2-alt1 python3(six.moves.builtins) < 0 python3-module-theano-tests#0.8.2-alt1 python3(six.moves.cPickle) < 0

python3-module-zest.releaser#6.8-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0 python3-module-zest.releaser#6.8-alt1 python3(six.moves.configparser) < 0 python3-module-zest.releaser#6.8-alt1 python3(six.moves.urllib) < 0 python3-module-zest.releaser#6.8-alt1 python3(six.moves.urllib.error) < 0 python3-module-zest.releaser#6.8-alt1 python3(twine.package) < 0 python3-module-zest.releaser#6.8-alt1 python3(twine.repository) < 0

править] six.*, StringIO, cPickle, ZODB.*, zope.index.*, hotshot.log, mhlib (1)

python3-module-zope.index#4.2.0-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0 python3-module-zope.index-tests#4.2.0-alt1 python3(StringIO) < 0 python3-module-zope.index-tests#4.2.0-alt1 python3(ZODB.Storage.FileStorage) < 0 python3-module-zope.index-tests#4.2.0-alt1 python3(cPickle) < 0 python3-module-zope.index-tests#4.2.0-alt1 python3(hotshot.log) < 0 python3-module-zope.index-tests#4.2.0-alt1 python3(mhlib) < 0 python3-module-zope.index-tests#4.2.0-alt1 python3(zope.index.text.textindexwrapper) < 0

Возможно, устаревшие импорты, которые надо исправить и послать патч в upstream.

python3-module-django-export#1.9.2-alt1 python3(StringIO) < 0

python3-module-FormAlchemy#1.5.5-alt1 python3(cStringIO) < 0

176206 , try 2

Возможно, устаревшие импорты, которые надо исправить и послать патч в upstream.

python3-module-weberror#0.13.1-alt1 python3(email.MIMEMultipart) < 0 python3-module-weberror#0.13.1-alt1 python3(email.MIMEText) < 0

python3-module-future#0.16.0-alt1 python3(future.standard_library.email._policybase) < 0 python3-module-future#0.16.0-alt1 python3(future.standard_library.email.headerregistry) < 0 python3-module-future#0.16.0-alt1 python3(future.standard_library.email.utils) < 0

править] backports (1)

python3-module-z3c.rml#3.2.0-alt1 python3(backports) < 0

python3-module-django-jenkins#0.110.0-alt1 python3(flake8.api.legacy) < 0

176209 , try 2

176190 try2,

python3-module-Eve-SQLAlchemy#0.4.1-alt1 python3(flask.ext.sqlalchemy) < 0

python3-module-flask-pymongo#0.4.1-alt1 python3(flask.ext.pymongo) < 0

python3-module-django-facebook-api#0.6.8-alt1 python3(social_api.api) < 0 python3-module-django-facebook-api-tests#0.6.8-alt1 python3(social_api.testcase) < 0

python3-module-django-facebook-pages#0.6.1-alt1 python3(facebook_api.parser) < 0

править] distributedlock (1)

python3-module-django-oauth-tokens#0.6.3-alt1 python3(distributedlock) < 0

править] funcy (1)

python3-module-fencepy#0.7.2-alt1 python3(funcy) < 0

править] avena (1)

python3-module-FFTresize#1.0-alt1 python3(avena) < 0

python3-module-highered#0.2.1-alt1 python3(pyhacrf.adjacent) < 0

python3-module-js.deform#2.0.3-alt1 python3(js.select2) < 0

python3-module-jsonrpcclient#2.4.2-alt1 python3(async_timeout) < 0

python3-module-kajiki#0.6.1-alt1 python3(pyramid.interfaces) < 0 python3-module-kajiki#0.6.1-alt1 python3(pyramid.resource) < 0

править] ConfigParser (1), xmlrpclib (1)

python3-module-pyfits#3.4-alt1 python3(ConfigParser) < 0 python3-module-pyfits#3.4-alt1 python3(xmlrpclib) < 0

python3-module-pyqtgraph-examples#0.10.0-alt1 python3(pyqtgraph.python2_3) < 0

править] umsgpack (1)

python3-module-pytest-expect#1.1.0-alt1 python3(umsgpack) < 0

python3-module-pytest-oot#0.6.1-alt1 python3(test_steps) < 0

python3-module-pytest-watch#4.1.0-alt1 python3(watchdog.events) < 0 python3-module-pytest-watch#4.1.0-alt1 python3(watchdog.observers) < 0 python3-module-pytest-watch#4.1.0-alt1 python3(watchdog.observers.polling) < 0

python3-module-synoptic#2014.1.1-alt1 python3(migrate.versioning.shell) < 0

python3-module-tox#2.3.2-alt1 python3(py.builtin) < 0

править] urlparse, HTMLParser, BaseHTTPServer (1)

python3-module-zope.testing#4.6.1-alt1 python3(BaseHTTPServer) < 0 python3-module-zope.testing#4.6.1-alt1 python3(HTMLParser) < 0 python3-module-zope.testing#4.6.1-alt1 python3(urlparse) < 0

python3-module-zope.testrunner-tests#4.6.0-alt1 python3(zope.testrunner.huh) < 0

python3-module-pytest-aiohttp#0.1.3-alt1 python3(aiohttp.pytest_plugin) < 0