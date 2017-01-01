Материал из ALT Linux Wiki

imz@: Отслеживаю возникающие python3 UNMETS.

Думаю, большинство разрешится после заливки более свежих версий используемых пакетов.

А для части можно будет сочинить виртуальные Provides в используемых пакетах. Или даже какие-то общие правила перевода имён необычного вида; я с таким несколько раз сталкивался в виде всяких six.*, если правильно помню, но до оформления этого в виде правил в rpm-build-python3 или виртуальных Provides руки не дошли.

Нужно дописать генератор этих виртуальных Provides в пакет, который их предоставляет.

python3-module-latexcodec#1.0.4-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0

python3-module-meshpy#2016.1.2-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0

python3-module-Ming#0.5.5-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0

python3-module-moto#0.4.30-alt1 python3(six.moves.urllib.parse) < 0

python3-module-oslosphinx#4.9.0-alt1 python3(six.moves.urllib) < 0

python3-module-oslotest#2.12.0-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0

python3-module-pg8000#1.10.6-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0

python3-module-django-export#1.9.2-alt1 python3(StringIO) < 0

python3-module-FormAlchemy#1.5.5-alt1 python3(cStringIO) < 0

python3-module-future#0.16.0-alt1 python3(future.standard_library.email._policybase) < 0 python3-module-future#0.16.0-alt1 python3(future.standard_library.email.headerregistry) < 0 python3-module-future#0.16.0-alt1 python3(future.standard_library.email.utils) < 0

python3-module-django-jenkins#0.110.0-alt1 python3(flake8.api.legacy) < 0

176206 , try 2 176209 , try 2

176190 try2,

python3-module-Eve-SQLAlchemy#0.4.1-alt1 python3(flask.ext.sqlalchemy) < 0

python3-module-flask-pymongo#0.4.1-alt1 python3(flask.ext.pymongo) < 0

python3-module-django-facebook-api#0.6.8-alt1 python3(social_api.api) < 0 python3-module-django-facebook-api-tests#0.6.8-alt1 python3(social_api.testcase) < 0

python3-module-django-facebook-pages#0.6.1-alt1 python3(facebook_api.parser) < 0

править] distributedlock (1)

python3-module-django-oauth-tokens#0.6.3-alt1 python3(distributedlock) < 0

править] funcy (1)

python3-module-fencepy#0.7.2-alt1 python3(funcy) < 0

править] avena (1)

python3-module-FFTresize#1.0-alt1 python3(avena) < 0

python3-module-highered#0.2.1-alt1 python3(pyhacrf.adjacent) < 0

python3-module-js.deform#2.0.3-alt1 python3(js.select2) < 0

python3-module-jsonrpcclient#2.4.2-alt1 python3(async_timeout) < 0

python3-module-kajiki#0.6.1-alt1 python3(pyramid.interfaces) < 0 python3-module-kajiki#0.6.1-alt1 python3(pyramid.resource) < 0