Python3 UNMETS
Материал из ALT Linux Wiki
(Различия между версиями)
|
(sorted by interestingness & commented)
|
м (mentioned some 2nd tries)
|Строка 44:
|Строка 44:
</pre>
</pre>
|-
[https://lists.altlinux.org/pipermail/sisyphus-incominger/2017-January/451893.html 176206]<pre>
|+
[https://lists.altlinux.org/pipermail/sisyphus-incominger/2017-January/451893.html 176206]<pre>
python3-module-FormAlchemy#1.5.5-alt1 python3(cStringIO) < 0
python3-module-FormAlchemy#1.5.5-alt1 python3(cStringIO) < 0
</pre>
</pre>
===future.standard_library.* (1)===
===future.standard_library.* (1)===
|-
[https://lists.altlinux.org/pipermail/sisyphus-incominger/2017-January/451896.html 176209]<pre>
|+
[https://lists.altlinux.org/pipermail/sisyphus-incominger/2017-January/451896.html 176209]<pre>
python3-module-future#0.16.0-alt1 python3(future.standard_library.email._policybase) < 0
python3-module-future#0.16.0-alt1 python3(future.standard_library.email._policybase) < 0
python3-module-future#0.16.0-alt1 python3(future.standard_library.email.headerregistry) < 0
python3-module-future#0.16.0-alt1 python3(future.standard_library.email.headerregistry) < 0
|Строка 66:
|Строка 66:
</pre>
</pre>
|-
[https://lists.altlinux.org/pipermail/sisyphus-incominger/2017-January/451892.html 176205]<pre>
|+
[https://lists.altlinux.org/pipermail/sisyphus-incominger/2017-January/451892.html 176205]<pre>
python3-module-flask-pymongo#0.4.1-alt1 python3(flask.ext.pymongo) < 0
python3-module-flask-pymongo#0.4.1-alt1 python3(flask.ext.pymongo) < 0
</pre>
</pre>
Текущая версия на 22:46, 12 января 2017
imz@: Отслеживаю возникающие python3 UNMETS.
Думаю, большинство разрешится после заливки более свежих версий используемых пакетов.
А для части можно будет сочинить виртуальные Provides в используемых пакетах. Или даже какие-то общие правила перевода имён необычного вида; я с таким несколько раз сталкивался в виде всяких six.*, если правильно помню, но до оформления этого в виде правил в rpm-build-python3 или виртуальных Provides руки не дошли.
Содержание
[править] six.* (7)
Нужно дописать генератор этих виртуальных Provides в пакет, который их предоставляет.176248
python3-module-latexcodec#1.0.4-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0176252
python3-module-meshpy#2016.1.2-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0176253
python3-module-Ming#0.5.5-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0176260
python3-module-moto#0.4.30-alt1 python3(six.moves.urllib.parse) < 0176281
python3-module-oslosphinx#4.9.0-alt1 python3(six.moves.urllib) < 0176282
python3-module-oslotest#2.12.0-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0176285
python3-module-pg8000#1.10.6-alt1 python3(six.moves) < 0
[править] ?StringIO (2)176163 try2
python3-module-django-export#1.9.2-alt1 python3(StringIO) < 0176206, try 2
python3-module-FormAlchemy#1.5.5-alt1 python3(cStringIO) < 0
[править] future.standard_library.* (1)176209, try 2
python3-module-future#0.16.0-alt1 python3(future.standard_library.email._policybase) < 0 python3-module-future#0.16.0-alt1 python3(future.standard_library.email.headerregistry) < 0 python3-module-future#0.16.0-alt1 python3(future.standard_library.email.utils) < 0
[править] flake8.legacy.* (1)176172 try2
python3-module-django-jenkins#0.110.0-alt1 python3(flake8.api.legacy) < 0
[править] flask.ext.* (2)176195
python3-module-Eve-SQLAlchemy#0.4.1-alt1 python3(flask.ext.sqlalchemy) < 0176205, try2
python3-module-flask-pymongo#0.4.1-alt1 python3(flask.ext.pymongo) < 0
[править]176164 try2
python3-module-django-facebook-api#0.6.8-alt1 python3(social_api.api) < 0 python3-module-django-facebook-api-tests#0.6.8-alt1 python3(social_api.testcase) < 0
[править] facebook_api.* (1)176167 try2
python3-module-django-facebook-pages#0.6.1-alt1 python3(facebook_api.parser) < 0
[править] distributedlock (1)176175 try2
python3-module-django-oauth-tokens#0.6.3-alt1 python3(distributedlock) < 0
[править] funcy (1)176200
python3-module-fencepy#0.7.2-alt1 python3(funcy) < 0
[править] avena (1)176201
python3-module-FFTresize#1.0-alt1 python3(avena) < 0
[править] pyhacrf.adjacent (1)176224
python3-module-highered#0.2.1-alt1 python3(pyhacrf.adjacent) < 0
[править] js.select2 (1)176235
python3-module-js.deform#2.0.3-alt1 python3(js.select2) < 0
[править] async_timeout (1)176241
python3-module-jsonrpcclient#2.4.2-alt1 python3(async_timeout) < 0
[править] pyramid.* (1)176246
python3-module-kajiki#0.6.1-alt1 python3(pyramid.interfaces) < 0 python3-module-kajiki#0.6.1-alt1 python3(pyramid.resource) < 0