ActiveDirectory/PostfixDovecot

=== Тестируем работу ===
# postconf >/dev/null
15 февраля 2017

Настройка Postfix и Dovecot для аутентификации пользователей в Active Directory.

Содержание

Задача

Настроить почтовую систему на базе Postfix и Dovecot для работы с базой пользователей Active Directory.

Параметр Значение
Имя доменаtest.alt
Размещение почты/var/mail/<имя домена>/<имя пользователя> (формат maildir)
Доступ на чтение почтыIMAP (порт 993), SSL
Доступ на отправку почтыSMTP (порт 465), SSL/STARTTLS
Данные аутентификации:Полный email с доменом (например, petrov@test.alt) или имя пользователя
Журнал работы/var/log/maillog

Принятые ограничения

  • В текущей конфигурации не рассматриваются многодоменные конфигурации;
  • Доступ к службам реализован только с помощью SSL по соображениям безопасности;
  • Уровень домена и леса Active Directory должен быть не выше Windows 2008 R2;
  • В данной версии инструкции не рассматривается конфигурация для подключения Microsoft Exchange на основе MAPI или EWS;
  • Для подключения в данной конфигурации можно использовать Microsoft Outlook версии, начиная с 2003 в режиме подключения почты по IMAP;

Подготовка

Создание пользователя в Active Directory

Создаётся пользователь vmail с не истекающей учётной записью: 

samba-tool user create -W Users vmail
samba-tool user setexpiry vmail --noexpiry

Настройка Postfix 

apt-get install postfix-ldap

Изменение файлов

В каталоге /etc/postfix изменяем файлы для домена test.alt:

main.cf 

# Global Postfix configuration file.  This file lists only a small subset
# of all parameters.  For the syntax, and for a complete parameter list,
# see the postconf(5) manual page.  For a commented and more complete
# version of this file see /etc/postfix/main.cf.dist
mailbox_command = /usr/libexec/dovecot/dovecot-lda -f "$SENDER" -a "$RECIPIENT"
inet_protocols = ipv4
 
# Mappings
virtual_mailbox_domains = test.alt
virtual_mailbox_maps = ldap:/etc/postfix/ad_local_recipients.cf
virtual_alias_maps = ldap:/etc/postfix/ad_mail_groups.cf
virtual_transport = dovecot
 
# SSL/TLS
smtpd_use_tls = yes
smtpd_tls_security_level = encrypt
#smtpd_tls_security_level = may
smtpd_sasl_auth_enable = yes
smtpd_sasl_local_domain = test.alt
smtpd_sasl_path = private/auth
smtpd_sasl_type = dovecot
smtpd_sender_login_maps = ldap:/etc/postfix/ad_sender_login.cf
smtpd_tls_auth_only = yes
smtpd_tls_cert_file = /var/lib/ssl/certs/dovecot.cert
smtpd_tls_key_file = /var/lib/ssl/private/dovecot.key
smtpd_tls_CAfile = /var/lib/ssl/certs/dovecot.pem
 
smtpd_recipient_restrictions = permit_mynetworks, reject_unauth_destination, permit_sasl_authenticated, reject
smtpd_sender_restrictions = reject_authenticated_sender_login_mismatch

master.cf

В файл master.cf необходимо добавить: 

dovecot   unix  -       n       n       -       -       pipe
  flags=DRhu user=mail:mail argv=/usr/libexec/dovecot/deliver -d ${recipient}
smtps     inet  n       -       n       -       -       smtpd
  -o smtpd_tls_wrappermode=yes
  -o smtpd_sasl_auth_enable=yes
  -o smtpd_client_restrictions=permit_sasl_authenticated,reject

ad_local_recipients.cf 

version = 3
server_host = test.alt:389
search_base = dc=test,dc=alt
scope = sub
query_filter = (&(|(mail=%s)(otherMailbox=%u@%d))(sAMAccountType=805306368))
result_filter = %s
result_attribute = mail
special_result_attribute = member
 
bind = yes
bind_dn = cn=vmail,cn=users,dc=test,dc=alt
bind_pw = Pa$$word

ad_mail_groups.cf 

version = 3
server_host = test.alt:389
search_base = dc=test,dc=alt
timeout = 3
scope = sub
query_filter = (&(mail=%s)(sAMAccountType=268435456))
result_filter = %s
result_attribute = mail
special_result_attribute = member
 
bind = yes
bind_dn = cn=vmail,cn=users,dc=test,dc=alt
bind_pw = Pa$$word

ad_sender_login.cf 

version = 3
server_host = test.alt:389
search_base = dc=test,dc=alt
scope = sub
query_filter = (&(objectClass=user)(|(sAMAccountName=%s)(mail=%s)))
result_attribute = mail
 
bind = yes
bind_dn = cn=vmail,cn=users,dc=test,dc=alt
bind_pw = Pa$$word

Тестируем работу

Проверка конфигурации Postfix (не должно быть никаких сообщений: 

# postconf >/dev/null

Проверка пользователя почты petrov: 

# postmap -q petrov@test.alt ldap:/etc/postfix/ad_local_recipients.cf
petrov@test.alt

Проверка входа: 

# postmap -q petrov@test.alt ldap:/etc/postfix/ad_sender_login.cf
petrov@test.alt

Проверка общего адреса e-mail: 

# samba-tool group add --mail-address=sales@test.alt Sales
Added group Sales
# samba-tool group addmembers Sales ivanov,petrov
Added members to group Sales
# postmap -q sales@test.alt ldap:/etc/postfix/ad_mail_groups.cf
sales@test.alt,ivanov@test.alt,petrov@test.alt

Перезапуск службы

Перезапускаем службу postfix: 

service postfix restart

Настройка Dovecot

Устанавливаем Dovecot: 

apt-get install dovecot

Изменение файлов

dovecot-ldap.conf.ext

Создаём файл /etc/dovecot/dovecot-ldap.conf.ext 

hosts            = test.alt:3268
ldap_version     = 3
auth_bind        = yes
dn               = cn=vmail,cn=Users,dc=test,dc=alt
dnpass           = Pa$$word
base             = cn=Users,dc=test,dc=alt
scope            = subtree
deref            = never
 
user_filter = (&(objectClass=user)(|(mail=%Lu)(sAMAccountName=%Lu)))
user_attrs  = =uid=8,gid=12,mail=user
pass_filter = (&(objectClass=user)(|(mail=%Lu)(sAMAccountName=%Lu)))
pass_attrs = mail=user
Внимание! Значение base не должно содержать только значения dc, иначе при попытке использования будет 'Operation error'.


В каталоге /etc/dovecot/conf.d изменяем файлы для домена test.alt:

10-auth.conf 

#auth_username_format = %Lu
#auth_gssapi_hostname = "$ALL"
#auth_krb5_keytab = /etc/dovecot/dovecot.keytab
#auth_use_winbind = no
#auth_winbind_helper_path = /usr/bin/ntlm_auth
#auth_failure_delay = 2 secs
auth_mechanisms = plain
!include auth-ldap.conf.ext

10-mail.conf 

mail_location = maildir:/var/mail/%d/%n:INBOX=/var/mail/%d/%n/Inbox
mail_uid = mail
mail_gid = mail
first_valid_uid = 5
first_valid_gid = 5

10-master.conf 

service imap-login {
  inet_listener imap {
    port = 0
  }
  inet_listener imaps {
  }
}
service pop3-login {
  inet_listener pop3 {
    port = 0
  }
  inet_listener pop3s {
    port = 0
  }
}
service lmtp {
  unix_listener lmtp {
  }
}
service imap {
}
service pop3 {
}
service auth {
  unix_listener auth-userdb {
  }
  unix_listener /var/spool/postfix/private/auth {
    mode = 0600
    user = postfix
    group = postfix
  }
}
service auth-worker {
}
service dict {
  unix_listener dict {
  }
}

15-lda.conf 

protocol lda {
  hostname = test.alt
  postmaster_address = administrator@test.alt
}

15-mailboxes.conf 

namespace inbox {
  mailbox Drafts {
    auto = subscribe
    special_use = \Drafts
  }
  mailbox Junk {
    auto = subscribe
    special_use = \Junk
  }
  mailbox Trash {
    auto = subscribe
    special_use = \Trash
  }
  mailbox Sent {
    auto = subscribe
    special_use = \Sent
  }
  mailbox "Sent Messages" {
    special_use = \Sent
  }
}

Перезапуск службы

Перезапускаем службу dovecot и включаем её в автозапуск: 

chkconfig dovecot on
service dovecot restart

Безопасность

В связи с тем, что конфигурационные файлы содержат пароль пользователя LDAP, их необходимо сделать недоступным для чтения прочим пользователям: 

chown dovecot:root /etc/dovecot/dovecot-ldap.conf.ext
chmod 0640 /etc/dovecot/dovecot-ldap.conf.ext
chown root:postfix /etc/postfix/ad_local_recipients.cf /etc/postfix/ad_mail_groups.cf /etc/postfix/ad_sender_login.cf
chmod 0640 /etc/postfix/ad_local_recipients.cf /etc/postfix/ad_mail_groups.cf /etc/postfix/ad_sender_login.cf

Перезапустите службы: 

service dovecot restart
service postfix restart

Отладка

Внимание! Журнал работы Postfix и Dovecot ведётся в файле /var/log/maillog


Для Postfix в файле /etc/postfix/master.cf добавьте параметр -v — вместо 

smtps     inet  n       -       n       -       -       smtpd

должно быть 

smtps     inet  n       -       n       -       -       smtpd -v

Для Dovecot добавьте в /etc/dovecot/conf.d/10-logging.conf 

auth_verbose = yes
auth_debug = yes
mail_debug = yes

Ссылки

 
