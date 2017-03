cas@cas dotnet $ dotnet new console -o hwapp Welcome to .NET Core! --------------------- Learn more about .NET Core @ https://aka.ms/dotnet-docs. Use dotnet --help to see available commands or go to https://aka.ms/dotnet-cli-docs. Telemetry -------------- The .NET Core tools collect usage data in order to improve your experience. The data is anonymous and does not include command-line arguments. The data is collected by Microsoft and shared with the community. You can opt out of telemetry by setting a DOTNET_CLI_TELEMETRY_OPTOUT environment variable to 1 using your favorite shell. You can read more about .NET Core tools telemetry @ https://aka.ms/dotnet-cli-telemetry. Configuring... ------------------- A command is running to initially populate your local package cache, to improve restore speed and enable offline access. This command will take up to a minute to complete and will only happen once. Decompressing 100% 6052 ms Expanding 100% 8288 ms Getting ready... Content generation time: 93,9086 ms The template "Console Application" created successfully. cas@cas dotnet $ cd hwapp cas@cas hwapp $ dotnet restore Restoring packages for /home/cas/tmp/dotnet/hwapp/hwapp.csproj... Generating MSBuild file /home/cas/tmp/dotnet/hwapp/obj/hwapp.csproj.nuget.g.props. Generating MSBuild file /home/cas/tmp/dotnet/hwapp/obj/hwapp.csproj.nuget.g.targets. Writing lock file to disk. Path: /home/cas/tmp/dotnet/hwapp/obj/project.assets.json Restore completed in 766,84 ms for /home/cas/tmp/dotnet/hwapp/hwapp.csproj. NuGet Config files used: /home/cas/.nuget/NuGet/NuGet.Config Feeds used: https://api.nuget.org/v3/index.json cas@cas hwapp $ dotnet run Hello World! cas@cas hwapp $