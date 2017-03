Участник:HihinRuslan/Systemd

# This file is part of systemd. # # systemd is free software; you can redistribute it and/or modify it # under the terms of the GNU Lesser General Public License as published by # the Free Software Foundation; either version 2.1 of the License, or # (at your option) any later version. [Unit] Description=Start agetty on tty1 Documentation=man:agetty(8) man:systemd-getty-generator(8) Documentation=http://0pointer.de/blog/projects/serial-console.html After=systemd-user-sessions.service plymouth-quit-wait.service After=rc-local.service # If additional gettys are spawned during boot then we should make # sure that this is synchronized before getty.target, even though # getty.target didn't actually pull it in. Before=getty.target IgnoreOnIsolate=yes # On systems without virtual consoles, don't start any getty. Note # that serial gettys are covered by serial-getty@.service, not this # unit. ConditionPathExists=/dev/tty0 [Service] # the VT is cleared by TTYVTDisallocate ExecStart=-/sbin/agetty tty1 linux Type=idle Restart=always RestartSec=0 UtmpIdentifier=tty1 TTYPath=/dev/tty1 TTYReset=yes TTYVHangup=yes TTYVTDisallocate=yes KillMode=process IgnoreSIGPIPE=no SendSIGHUP=yes # Unset locale for the console getty since the console has problems # displaying some internationalized messages. Environment=LANG= LANGUAGE= LC_CTYPE= LC_NUMERIC= LC_TIME= LC_COLLATE= LC_MONETARY= LC_MESSAGES= LC_PAPER= LC_NAME= LC_ADDRESS= LC_TELEPHONE= LC_MEASUREMENT= LC_IDENTIFICATION= [Install] WantedBy=getty.target DefaultInstance=tty1