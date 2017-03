Обсуждение:Autoinstall

; prepare storage ( "/evms/control" action "write" control open installer #t ) ( "/evms/control" action "write" control update ) ( "/evms/profiles/jeos" action apply commit #f clearall #t exclude ( ) ) ( "/evms/control" action "write" control commit ) ( "/evms/control" action "write" control close ) ; install packages ( "pkg-init" action "write" ) ( "/pkg-install" action "write" lists "" auto #t ) ( "/preinstall" action "write" ) ; the secret one ( "/root/change_password" passwd_2 "123" passwd_1 "123" ) ; networking -- add to steps? ( "/net-eth" action "write" reset #t ) ( "/net-eth" action "write" name "eth0" configuration "dhcp" default "" search "" dns "" computer_name "mlxswN" ) ( "/net-eth" action "write" commit #t ) ; bootloader ( "/grub" action "write" device "/dev/sda" ) ; should be done