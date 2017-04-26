Антивирус Касперского
[[Категория:Enterprise Software]]
Текущая версия на 12:09, 26 апреля 2017
Содержание
[править] Установка
Установка Kaspersky Antivirus for Linux File Server
# apt-get install kav4fs-beta-10.0.0-3150.i386.rpmЧтение списков пакетов... Завершено
Построение дерева зависимостей... Завершено
Выбрано kav4fs-beta.32bit для 'kav4fs-beta-10.0.0-3150.i386.rpm'
Следующие НОВЫЕ пакеты будут установлены:
kav4fs-beta.32bit
0 будет обновлено, 1 новых установлено, 0 пакетов будет удалено и 0 не будет обновлено.
Необходимо получить 0B/21,1MB архивов.
После распаковки потребуется дополнительно 60,6MB дискового пространства.
Совершаем изменения...
Preparing... ################################################################################################### [100%]
1: kav4fs-beta ################################################################################################### [100%]
ln -s '/etc/systemd/system/kav4fs-supervisor.service' '/etc/systemd/system/multi-user.target.wants/kav4fs-supervisor.service'
Kaspersky Antivirus for Linux File Server has been installed
successfully but it must be properly configured before using.
Please run "/opt/kaspersky/kav4fs/bin/kav4fs-setup.pl" script
manually to configure it.
Running /usr/lib/rpm/posttrans-filetriggers
Завершено.
[править] Начальная настройка
# /opt/kaspersky/kav4fs/bin/kav4fs-setup.pl
Kaspersky Endpoint Security 10 для Linux (beta) version
10.0.0.3150/Release
Setting up the Anti-Virus Service default locale
You need to specify a locale the Anti-Virus Service will use when applying
the protection settings.
It is important to specify the locale you are using when working with the
file system names (in most cases this should be the system default locale).
[en_US.utf8]:
Anti-Virus Service default locale is changed to 'en_US.utf8'.
Service will be restarted if already running.
Accepting the End User License Agreement (EULA)
Please read and accept the End User License Agreement (EULA) to continue.
NOTE: To quit the EULA viewer, press the "q" key.
Press Enter to display EULA:
Read EULA from file: "/opt/kaspersky/kav4fs/doc/license.ru" (utf-8), if it
is not readable here.
Do you accept EULA? (y/n): t
Please answer either 'y' or 'n'.
Do you accept EULA? (y/n): y
Configuring KSN
Do you want to participate in KSN (you can read KSN User Agreement here:
'/opt/kaspersky/kav4fs/doc/ksn_license.ru')? (y/n): y
Configuring file interceptors
Checking if fanotify is available...
Using fanotify interceptor
Starting Kaspersky Endpoint Security 10 для Linux (beta). It can take
some time. Please wait.
Configuring the update source
The anti-virus database update source is changed to
'http://dnl-test.kaspersky-labs.com/iro/'
Configuring the update source
Set up Updater source. Possible values: SCServer|KLServers|<url>
[http://dnl-test.kaspersky-labs.com/iro/]:
Configuring proxy settings to connect to the updates source
If you use an HTTP proxy server to access the Internet, please enter
the address in one of the following formats:
proxyIP:port or user:pass@proxyIP:port or enter 'no' [n]: no
The latest databases are an essential part of your server protection.
Would you like to download the latest databases now?
(If you answer 'yes', make sure you are connected to the Internet) [y]: y
Downloading the latest application databases
Task progress:
[##################################################]100%
Latest bases are downloaded.
Enabling scheduled updates of the application databases
Would you like to enable scheduled updates? [y]: n
Activate the application
You need to activate the application to use it.
To activate the application now, enter the path to your key file or an
activation code. Enter an empty string to activate the built-in trial key:
XXXXX-XXXXX-XXXXX-XXXXX
Activation completed successfully.
Starting the real-time protection task
Task has been scheduled for starting
[править] Просмотр лицензии
# /opt/kaspersky/kav4fs/bin/kav4fs-control --app-infoName : Kaspersky Endpoint Security 10 for Linux (beta)
License status : Valid
License expiration date : 2017-04-30
Backup state : No objects in backup
Backup space usage : Backup size is unlimited
Scan_My_Computer last run date : Never run
Anti-virus databases loaded : Yes
Anti-virus databases date : 2017-04-26 10:42:00
Anti-virus databases records : 9510507
Protection status : OAS enabled
KSN state : On
[править] Проверка на вирусы
# /opt/kaspersky/kav4fs/bin/kav4fs-control --scan-file ~Scanned objects : 12
Total detected objects : 0
Infected and other objects : 0
Cured objects : 0
Moved to backup : 0
Removed objects : 0
Not cured objects : 0
Scan errors : 0
Corrupted objects : 0
Password protected objects : 0
Skipped : 9