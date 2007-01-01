Антивирус Касперского

[root@host-124 ~]# apt-get install kav4fs-beta-10.0.0-3150.i386.rpm Чтение списков пакетов... Завершено Построение дерева зависимостей... Завершено Выбрано kav4fs-beta.32bit для 'kav4fs-beta-10.0.0-3150.i386.rpm' Следующие НОВЫЕ пакеты будут установлены: kav4fs-beta.32bit 0 будет обновлено, 1 новых установлено, 0 пакетов будет удалено и 0 не будет обновлено. Необходимо получить 0B/21,1MB архивов. После распаковки потребуется дополнительно 60,6MB дискового пространства. Совершаем изменения... Preparing... ################################################################################################### [100%] 1: kav4fs-beta ################################################################################################### [100%] ln -s '/etc/systemd/system/kav4fs-supervisor.service' '/etc/systemd/system/multi-user.target.wants/kav4fs-supervisor.service' Kaspersky Antivirus for Linux File Server has been installed successfully but it must be properly configured before using. Please run "/opt/kaspersky/kav4fs/bin/kav4fs-setup.pl" script manually to configure it. Running /usr/lib/rpm/posttrans-filetriggers Завершено. [root@host-124 ~]# /opt/kaspersky/kav4fs/bin/kav4fs-setup.pl Kaspersky Endpoint Security 10 для Linux (beta) version 10.0.0.3150/Release Setting up the Anti-Virus Service default locale You need to specify a locale the Anti-Virus Service will use when applying the protection settings. It is important to specify the locale you are using when working with the file system names (in most cases this should be the system default locale). [en_US.utf8]: Anti-Virus Service default locale is changed to 'en_US.utf8'. Service will be restarted if already running. Accepting the End User License Agreement (EULA) Please read and accept the End User License Agreement (EULA) to continue. NOTE: To quit the EULA viewer, press the "q" key. Press Enter to display EULA: Read EULA from file: "/opt/kaspersky/kav4fs/doc/license.ru" (utf-8), if it is not readable here. Do you accept EULA? (y/n): t Please answer either 'y' or 'n'. Do you accept EULA? (y/n): y Configuring KSN Do you want to participate in KSN (you can read KSN User Agreement here: '/opt/kaspersky/kav4fs/doc/ksn_license.ru')? (y/n): y Configuring file interceptors Checking if fanotify is available... Using fanotify interceptor Starting Kaspersky Endpoint Security 10 для Linux (beta). It can take some time. Please wait. Configuring the update source The anti-virus database update source is changed to 'http://dnl-test.kaspersky-labs.com/iro/' Configuring the update source Set up Updater source. Possible values: SCServer|KLServers|<url> [http://dnl-test.kaspersky-labs.com/iro/]: Configuring proxy settings to connect to the updates source If you use an HTTP proxy server to access the Internet, please enter the address in one of the following formats: proxyIP:port or user:pass@proxyIP:port or enter 'no' [n]: no The latest databases are an essential part of your server protection. Would you like to download the latest databases now? (If you answer 'yes', make sure you are connected to the Internet) [y]: y Downloading the latest application databases Task progress: [##################################################]100% Latest bases are downloaded. Enabling scheduled updates of the application databases Would you like to enable scheduled updates? [y]: n Activate the application You need to activate the application to use it. To activate the application now, enter the path to your key file or an activation code. Enter an empty string to activate the built-in trial key: XXXXX-XXXXX-XXXXX-XXXXX Activation completed successfully. Starting the real-time protection task Task has been scheduled for starting